Vaping will not be tolerated at CHS

Principal Wendy Scarce has declared vaping will not be tolerated Condobolin High School.

According to www.health.nsw.gov.au, vapes (also known as electronic cigarettes) are “battery operated devices that heat a liquid (e-liquid) to produce a vapour to inhale. Using an e-cigarette is often called ‘vaping’. Vapes include both disposable e-cigarettes, such as ‘Cuvies’ and ‘Stigs’, and pod devices, such as JUUL.”

“Vapes come in many shapes and sizes and can be made to look like everyday items including highlighters, pens, or USB memory sticks. Vapour from vapes does not usually have a strong odour but they may have a sweet smell depending on the flavour.”

A statement from Mrs Scarce on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page, dated 20 February, read:

“Students were put on notice today at our assembly that vaping will NOT be tolerated at Condobolin High School in the interests of the health and safety of all members of the school community.

“As per the NSW Department of Education procedures around Suspension and Expulsion, a Principal may take the decision to immediately suspend any student found to be using, supplying or in possession of a vaping device.

“Senior Executive may also enact the procedures for bag searches should there be a suspicion that a student is in possession of a vaping device as per Legal Issues Bulletin 6.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – as a school community we need to work together to support our children to make wise health choices and consider their impact on those around them.

“The support of parents, carers, extended family, and the whole community in the endeavour to eradicate vapes from our school would be greatly appreciated.

“If you need any support or clarification of these expectations or with your child and a problematic vaping habit, please do not hesitate to contact the school,” the post concluded.

It is important for the community to know that when it comes to vapes, not everything is as it seems.

“Vape aerosol is not water vapour. The main ingredient in vapes is propylene glycol, vegetable glycerine or glycerol,” information on www.health.nsw.gov.au said.

“Vapes and e-liquids can contain a range of chemicals such as acetone found in nail polish remover, acrolein found in weed killer and 2-cholorophenol found in cleaning products and bug spray.

“Vapes come in a number of flavours such as blueberry or bubble gum that make them appealing.

Many vapes also contain nicotine, the same highly addictive substance found in tobacco cigarettes.

“Testing vapes has shown that those labelled ‘nicotine-free’ can still contain high nicotine levels. People can think they are using nicotine-free vapes and can unknowingly quickly develop a nicotine addiction.”

It is also important to note that not all ingredients are listed on the pack when it comes to vapes, twww.health.nsw.gov.au said.

“Vapes are often labelled incorrectly and can contain nicotine, even when they claim not to. The ingredients listed on vape packaging are commonly inaccurate and/or incomplete,” the website continued.

“Although vape packaging might list some ingredients, it may not include all chemicals in the vapour. Researchers have found that many of the substances identified in vapes were contaminants from either the e-liquid, the device itself, or emissions following heating of the e-liquid.”

What can you do as a parent or carer?

There are ways you can help protect your children from vaping, according to www.health.nsw.gov.au:

•Whether you suspect your child is vaping or not, take the time to talk to them about it and help them understand all of the risks. It is never too late to have the conversation.

•Try to start the conversation with your child in a relaxed easy-going way, perhaps taking the cue from around you, a note from school, a news story about vaping, or seeing people vaping on the street.

•If your child is vaping, encourage them to stop and let them know that help is available and you are there for them.

•Learn about the different types of vapes available and the risks associated with using these products.

•Set a good example by being tobacco or vape free.

•Report those who are selling vapes to minors or selling vapes containing nicotine by completing the online reporting form or calling the Tobacco Information Line on 1800 357 412.