Term 1 school assembly

On Friday 5th April, Tottenham Central School held their Term 1 school assembly. “Congratulations to all of the award recipients and the wonderful choir and Year 3/4 Presentation. We are all so proud of each and every one of you.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

Last Updated: 24/04/2024By

