Juniors play at GIO Stadium in Canberra

Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 8s played at GIO Stadium in Canberra, where the Raiders took on the Titans on Sunday, 14 April. All of the team were excited to experience the atmosphere of a National Rugby League match and play on the home ground of the Canberra Raiders. Image Credits: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

