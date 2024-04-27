CJCA players recognised for their efforts

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association held their annual Presentation Day at the Condobolin Racecourse on Saturday, 16 March.

Junior cricketers were recognised for their commitment and dedication to the game.

Sportsperson of the Year went to Keaton Sloane. This award is presented to a player from all age groups across the club. They do more than show up and play. They involve themselves in the team and they are respectful to all and respected by their peers. This person plays the game in the right spirit and is not focused on individual success.

Jacob Doyle (Under 13s), Eli Heffernan (Under 14s) and Hudson Cartwright (Under 17s) were named Cricketers of the Year.

The Luke ‘Fanta’ Grimmond Representative Cricketer of the Year Trophy went to Rachel Grimmond.

Under 13s Most Consistent Boy was Kye Kendall. Austin Watt was recognised with the Bob and Erika Kuhn Most Improved trophy for Under 13s.

Most Determined Junior Cricketer went to Murray Worthington, for a positive attitude and determination week in, week out.

Finn Jones was recognised with the JJ ‘Bobby’ Cole Encouragement Award. This is awarded to a player who has shown their love of cricket and who the committee are encouraging to continue pursuing their cricketing career.

Lucy McFadyen won the Goodsell Family Award for Most Consistent Girl.

The Under 13 Perpetual trophies were presented by Steve Taylor from Betta Home Living (Condobolin).

In the Kiacatoo team, Charles Patton and Logan Crammond had the Most Catches (five each). Logan Crammond scored the Most Runs (154) for Kiacatoo. Murray Worthington took the most wickets (8). Best on Field (3,2,1) was Hayley Small and the Cricket Spirit Award went to Tighe Worthington. These awards were presented by Sean Crammond.

Kye Kendall took the most catches (4) in the Gilgais team. Macauley Packham took the most wickets (12), and Kye Kendall scored the most runs (298). Best on Field was Maddox Stewart and Macauley Packham won the Cricket Spirit Award. Matthew Kendall presented these awards.

In the Milby team, Keaton Sloane took the most catches (7) and Jacob Doyle scored the most runs (275). Jacob Doyle took the most wickets (17) and the best on field was Todd Jones. Keaton Sloane received the Cricket Spirit Award. Adam and Susan Doyle presented these awards.

For Colts, Joseph Fitgerald scored the most runs (141) and took the most wickets (13). Harvey McFadyen had the most catches (5) and the best on field (3,2,1) was Harvey McFadyen. Lucy McFadyen won the Cricket Spirit Award. Lisa McFadyen presented the awards.

In the Under 13s competition, Kiacatoo took on Trundle in the Grand Final. Kiacatoo won the day in tricky conditions, with Lucas Newell named Player of the Grand Final after an outstanding batting performance. Both teams were presented with their trophies on Presentation Day.

The Waratahs Under 14s team played for the first time in the Parkes District Junior Cricket Association Competition. Most catches went to Joshua Grimmond (9). Eli Heffernan and Rachel Grimmond took the most wickets (9 each). Eli Heffernan scored the most runs (173). Best on Field (3,2,1) was Callan Venables and the Cricket Spirit Award went to Angus Quade. These awards were presented by Sam Bolam of SB Kitchens.

The Under 14s Perpetual trophies went to Jack Fitzgerald (Encouragement Award), Myles Colliss (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Improved), Rachel Grimmond (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Determined) and Eli Heffernan (Cricketer of the Year). These awards were presented by Steve Taylor of Betta Home Living.

The Under 17s were the Premiers in the Parkes District Competition for 2024. Most catches went to Nate Vincent and Quarn Colliss (three each), most wickets went to Hudson Cartwright and Jaren Blewitt (six each), most runs to Zac Grimmond (93), and Hudson Cartwright was named best on field. Jaren Blewitt received the Cricket Spirit Award.

The Under 17s Perpetual trophies went to Ellijah Turner (Encouragement Award), Quarn Colliss (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Improved), Zac Grimmond (Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Most Determined) and Hudson Cartwright (Cricketer of the Year). These awards were presented by Brent Grimmond.

Junior and Master Blasters players also received a trophy for their participation during the 2023/2024 season. These were presented by Scott Worthington and Chris Nagle.

Blasters players included Benji Anderson, Charlie Baxter, Logan Bell, Meliah Bendall, Rory Bendall, Georgia Connell, Jaxxon Daniels, Troyson Daniels, Mason Durning, Tate Durning, Harrison Fleming, Harriet Fyfe, Henry Hocking, Ryda Ireland, Dominic Jones, Eleanor Kennedy, Jack Kennedy, Lucy Kennedy, Hayden Leslie, Thomas Leslie, Ella McTiernan, Henry Nagle, Oliver Nagle, Rome Pawsey, London Sloane, Arlo Small, Enan Small, Jordan Small, Aria Smith, Aubrye Smith, Eddey Smith, Fletcher Smith, Harper Taylor, Cameron Thornton, Sophie Thornton, Eli Thorpe, Samuel Tyson, Boyd Worland and Lachlan Worthington.