Condobolin Public School commemorates
On Thursday, 11 April Condobolin Public School held their ANZAC assembly. School leaders Murray Worthington (Captain), Stella Jarick (Captain), Hayley Bell (Vice Captain) and Rubie Haworth (Prefect) lead the proceedings. Prior to laying the wreath at the school’s front, the entire school, mirroring the soldiers, marched twice around the oval. “It was a deeply moving and proud moment for Condobolin Public School,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read.
ABOVE: Stella Jarick, Condobolin Public School Principal Lorraine Farrugia, Rubie Haworth, Hayley Bell and Murray Worthington laid a wreath at the front of the school. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
Latest News
