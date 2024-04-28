Club Captains named at Condobolin JRL launch

The 2024 Condobolin Junior Rugby League Launch was held on Monday, 8 April. Special guests former National Rugby League (NRL) stars Bryson Goodwin and Trent Hodkinson along with local boy Jason Solomon (NRL School to Work Program) joined training sessions and shared tips plus team talks. After training everyone enjoyed hotdogs for dinner. Vice President Shannon Sloane welcomed everyone to the 2024 season and announced the Club Captains for 2024. Congratulations to Kyron Nixon, Nate Vincent, Georgia Clemson, Indi Lemmon, and Rowen Powell, who were named Club Captains for 2024. Condobolin Junior Rugby League is looking strong, with over 200 registrations, 60 registered volunteers and 13 teams in 2024 season. Round One will kick off on 27 April (last weekend of the school holidays), with the Rams taking on West Wyalong at home.

ABOVE: 2024 Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club Captains Indiana Lemmon, Georgia Clemson, Nate Vincent, Rowen Powell, and Kyron Nixon-Croaker. They are pictured with Trent Hodkinson (far left) and Bryson Goodwin (far right). Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

BELOW: National Rugby League (NRL) stars Bryson Goodwin and Trent Hodkinson with Condobolin Junior Rugby League players and volunteers. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.