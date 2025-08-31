Upgrades complete in Tullamore!

Parkes Shire Council shared that three exciting Tullamore community projects were completed in December 2024:

• Amenities Upgrade at Memorial Park – Jointly funded by the Stronger Country Communities Fund and Parkes Shire Council.

• New Footpath – Linking the Health Centre and School to the CBD, jointly funded by Transport for NSW’s Get NSW Active initiative and Parkes Shire Council.

• Learn-to-Ride Bike Path – Supported by Parkes Shire Council’s Open Space assets upgrade, featuring line marking, signage, a shelter, and bike rack.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience during works – it’s wonderful to see the community enjoying these fantastic new facilities!” read a post on the Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.