Upgrades complete in Tullamore!
Parkes Shire Council shared that three exciting Tullamore community projects were completed in December 2024:
• Amenities Upgrade at Memorial Park – Jointly funded by the Stronger Country Communities Fund and Parkes Shire Council.
• New Footpath – Linking the Health Centre and School to the CBD, jointly funded by Transport for NSW’s Get NSW Active initiative and Parkes Shire Council.
• Learn-to-Ride Bike Path – Supported by Parkes Shire Council’s Open Space assets upgrade, featuring line marking, signage, a shelter, and bike rack.
“Thank you to everyone for your patience during works – it’s wonderful to see the community enjoying these fantastic new facilities!” read a post on the Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
