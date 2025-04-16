Upgraded deal for Braith

Condobolin’s Braith Sloane has signed an upgraded and extended deal with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, re-signing through to the end of 2028. He is the son of Shannon Sloane and Chantelle Grimmond. “Braith’s rise has been built on perseverance and progress, and we’re proud to see him continue his journey in the blue and white,” a post on CROWN International Sports Management Facebook Page read. Congratulations Braith—Keep dreaming big as this is just the beginning!