United in solemn respect for sacrifices given

On 11 November, a day of national commemoration, Condobolin High School united in solemn respect and acknowledge and pause in silence to remember the bravery and sacrifice of the people who suffered and lost their lives while serving Australia and its allies in wars, conflicts and peace operations.

Tragically, over 103,000 names are listed on the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial. Those listed were members of the Australian armed forces who died during their service or afterwards as a result of war service.

As the community pauses on Remembrance Day, thoughts turn to wars enormous cost and the toll it takes, not only on those who fall but on all who serve.

Lest We Forget.