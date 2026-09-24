Under 16s defeat Ungarie in Premiership

A huge congratulations to The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Under 16s, who defeated Ungarie in a tough, hard-fought game to take home the 2026 Premiership!

“What an incredible achievement! These girls showed determination, composure and plenty of skill when it mattered most. We are so proud of you all!” read a post by Lisa Bendall in The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

Congratulations to Skye Newham (16s) and Teagan Elwin (c res), who were awarded Best on Ground for their outstanding performances!

Unfortunately, the results didn’t fall their way in C Reserve, C Grade or A Grade, but that certainly doesn’t take away from what these teams achieved this season.

“We are incredibly proud of every one of our girls. They showed up, fought hard and played strong, skillful netball right until the final whistle. Most importantly, they represented Tulli with fantastic sportsmanship, supported one another and never gave up.” the post continued.

“Making a Grand Final is an achievement in itself, and having four Tulli teams contesting premierships is something our little club can be extremely proud of. Congratulations to all of our players, coaches, managers, umpires, supporters and everyone behind the scenes on a fantastic season. And to our Under 16 PREMIERS — enjoy this one, girls!” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Lisa Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.