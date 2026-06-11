Under 16’s Boys Move to State Finals
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Under 16s Boys Touch Football team travelled to Dubbo for the Western Central Schools Touch Football Carnival recently.
The boys went through the day undefeated and have now qualified for the state finals, which will be held in Dubbo in September.
The team defeated:
Merriwa 9–0
Gulargambone 6–1
Warren 5–4
Portland 9–1
Mendooran 3–2 in the final.
“They played extremely well throughout the day to achieve these great results. Thank you to Mr Carter for his ongoing support and coaching, and to the parents who were able to attend and encourage the boys. Well done, boys!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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