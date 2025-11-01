Under 14’s has first cricket hit out

The Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Under 14’s Team had their first hot out on Saturday, 25 October. While it was not the result they were after, it was great to see them out there competing in their own competition. There are a couple of positions left on this team, so if you fit the age category and would like a game or two, please reach out to the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Committee. The sponsors of the Under 14’s Team include Ross Bros Excavations (Front), Josh Bendall Electrics (Back) and Progress Printing and Condobolin Betta Home Living (Sleeve). Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.