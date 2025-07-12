Under 14’s and Under 16’s compete in NRL Gala Day

On Tuesday 24th June, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Under 14’s and Under 16’s rugby league teams travelled to Leeton to compete in the NRL South West Central Schools 7’s Gala Day.

The Under 14’s team faced Boorowa twice, securing two strong wins

Game one 46–30

Game two 44–4.

The Under 16’s team went through the day undefeated, defeating

Coleambally 38–14

and Boorowa 48–18.

Each of the boys displayed excellent sportsmanship and behaviour throughout the day, proudly representing LCCS.

Both teams have now successfully qualified for the state finals in Week 7 next term.

“A big thank you to assistant coaches Jaden, Craig, and Mr Kendall, who were a huge help to Mr Carter on the day. Thank you also to the parents and family members who travelled to Leeton to support the boys—it was greatly appreciated!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.