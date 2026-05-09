UCS On The Hunt For Harmony

On the last day of Term 1, Thursday 2nd April, Ungarie Central School were on the hunt for Harmony.

Students and staff were invited to wear orange to celebrate Harmony Day. A whole-school scavenger hunt provided plenty of fun, followed by a sausage sizzle lunch for everyone.

Congratulations to the Humbug High-Five recipients.

The fortnightly PBL (Positive Behaviour for Learning) draw was done. The raffle winners were Prudence Bailey (Primary), who won a game of hide and seek for her class, and Vili Paulo (Secondary), who won 20 minutes of outdoor games for his class. The minor winners were Jayla-Rae Paulo and Marvel Hoek – congratulations to you all for setting such great examples!

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.