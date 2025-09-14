Tyrone named Coach of the Year
Condobolin’s Tyrone Johnstone was named Woodbridge Cup Coach of the Year. The Co-Coach of the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club at a presentation night last month. “Through all the trials and tribulations of the season, TJ’s leadership has never wavered. His commitment, resilience, and passion for the game have inspired not only his players but our whole club. A well-deserved recognition,” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page read. Frankland Ross, the team’s other Co-Coach, collected Runner Up in the Player of the Year category. “We’re proud of both our coaches for the way they’ve led this year – we have been fortunate to have you both a part of the club,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page.
