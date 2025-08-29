Two games of Mixed Singles played

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Only eight for the Meat Run last Sunday due to a few competition games being played. Michael Waller and Mark Marshall won the sausages defeating Michael Coe and Bill Cunningham, and Michael Leal and Pauline Dimos defeated Steve Brasnett and Lisa Rosberg. On Wednesday, Laurie Thompson and Cary L’Estrange defeated Michael Coe and Mark Marshall, and Pauline Dimos and Don Jackson defeated Lisa Rosberg and Ray Burnes.

Two games of Minor Singles, Michael Coe proved too good for Gary Keen winning twenty-seven to one and Brian Tickle defeated Nick Moody twenty-six to fourteen. In the Major Pairs, Andrew and Pete Brasnett defeated Daryl Nairn and Al Barnes. Daryl and Al were trailing most of the game but managed to catch up and for one glorious end were leading but the Brasso’s scored a quick five and won the game twenty-six to twenty-three. The Final of the Mixed Pairs was played on Sunday. Danielle and Laurie Thompson scored well when they won an end, but Marilyn and Darren Seton quietly piled on the ones and twos to win fifteen to twelve making them this years Mixed Pairs Champions.

A carload of keen bowlers headed off on their annual trip to Ettalong last week and came back crowing about being undefeated, “didn’t lose a game”. Turned out the one hundred and thirty millimetres of rain that cancelled the tournament was the real winner.

Sunday Bowls kick off at 1pm names in by 12:30. Wednesday Bowls names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start all welcome.

