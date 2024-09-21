Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Presentation Evening

On Saturday 7th September, the Tullibigeal Football and Netball Club held their presentation night. The event began at 3pm with a Club BBQ at the end of the ceremony. Players from both the Football and Netball teams were presented awards for their hardwork and sportsmanship over the course of the season. Image Credits: Emma Bendall via the The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.