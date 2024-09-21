Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Presentation Evening
On Saturday 7th September, the Tullibigeal Football and Netball Club held their presentation night. The event began at 3pm with a Club BBQ at the end of the ceremony. Players from both the Football and Netball teams were presented awards for their hardwork and sportsmanship over the course of the season. Image Credits: Emma Bendall via the The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.
Latest News
Visitors score well at Bridge
Bridge Welcome to Terrie and Peter from the Southern Highlands. [...]
Pointy end for Minor Pairs
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls The Minor pairs have reached the [...]
Parkes Shire Council secure funding for flood recovery
Parkes Shire Council is set to share in the $24 [...]
Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Presentation Evening
On Saturday 7th September, the Tullibigeal Football and Netball Club [...]
Celebrating a magnificent milestone
Neville and Louise Calton celebrated a magnificent milestone on Saturday, [...]
Zac Mitchell crowned Club Champion
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Another big weekend of golf with [...]