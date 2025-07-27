Tulli take on Lake

The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball and Football teams travelled to Lake Cargelligo to compete on Saturday 12th July.

In Football, the seniors took the win. The goal kickers for the game were Jack Payne (3), Will Haberecht (2), Steven Hickson (3), Harry Marning (3), Alex Jones (1) and Nick Prince (1). The better players were Matt Louwrier, Blake Dillon, Ryan Argus, Will Haberecht, Brodie Morris and Harry Marning.

Award winners were Matt Louwrier (AgnVet Award), Blake Dillon (Moses & Son Award), Ryan Argus (Lachlan Agencies Award) and Will Haberecht (Dillons Transport Towel) and Brodie Morris (Dillons Transport Towel).

This game also marked the 50th Senior game for Ryan Argus.

“Roo started playing football for the Hoppers in 2021 and he has become an invaluable member of our club. He has established himself as a key defender, making opposition full forwards work for every kick.” read a post on The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.

“In 2024 he was awarded the Most Determined Player, Best in Finals and Coaches award and most recently the Ned Whiley Memorial Award.

“He gives 100% in every game and we appreciate his dedication to our club, both on and off the field. Congratulations Roo!” the post concluded.

Under 11’s were defeated in their game against Lake Cargelligo. The goal kicker was Hux Davies (1). Better players were Ethan Newham, Sonny Bendall, Tyler Newham, Avery Imrie, Leah Bendall and Hux Davies.

Award winners were Tyler Newham (Elders Lake Award), Hux Davies (Riverina Livestock Agents Towel), Avery Imrie (Key Igri Award) and Leah Bendall (Craig Tyack Award).

Images by Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.