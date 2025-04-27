Tulli Footy is back

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Football Club are back for another season and began their first round by competing against Wyalong on Saturday 5th April.

In Auskick, the $10 voucher went to Pax Bartholomew and the Canteen voucher went to Huson Worner.

The Under 11’s results were Tulli 9-9-63 def Wyalong 2-1-13. The Goal Kickers were Hux Davies (2), Sonny Bendall (2), Ted Glasgow (2), Ty Hayward (1), Ethan Newham (1) and Ayden Newham (1).

Better Players were Sonny Bendall, Ted Glasgow, Ethan Newham, Ty Hayward, Jaxon Jenkins and Tyler Newham.

Award winners were Sonny Bendall ($10), Ted Glasgow ($5) and Jaxon Jenkins (Canteen Voucher).

The Seniors results were Tulli 17-15-117 def Wyalong 10-12-72. The Goal Kickers were Jack Payne (5), Nick Prince (5), Steven Hickson (4), Will Haberecht (1), Jaxon Lemon (1) and Codan Frenkel (1).

Better Players were Will Haberecht, Kieran Fair, Brodie Morris, Bobby Jones, Nick Prince and Alex Jones.

Image Credits: Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.