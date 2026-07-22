Tullamore’s Bev Clarke Appointed Community Representative on Regional Health Committee

By Melissa Blewitt

Long-time Tullamore resident and former Health Service Manager Bev Clarke has been appointed as the community representative on the newly established South-Western Sub-Regional Health Committee.

A familiar face in the local community, Bev brings decades of experience in health and community service to the role and is committed to ensuring the voices of rural residents are heard in decisions affecting local healthcare.

It is a position which will provide an opportunity to both represent the views and priorities of communities across the region and keep residents informed about developments in local health services.

Bev is also passionate about strengthening community connections, recognising the importance of helping new residents settle into Tullamore by introducing them to local services, connecting them with community groups and offering a welcoming hand.

Her appointment reflects her longstanding commitment to Tullamore and her dedication to ensuring rural communities have a strong voice in the planning and delivery of local healthcare.

The South-Western Sub-Regional Health Committee forms part of the Meaningful Engagement Strategy, which brings together community representatives from Condobolin, Eugowra, Forbes, Parkes, Tottenham, Trundle and Tullamore.

Sub-Regional Health Planning Committees provide a forum for community members, stakeholders and Western NSW Local Health District to work together on the planning, design and delivery of health services across the region.

Community representatives play an important role in ensuring local health services are safe, appropriate, accessible and responsive to the needs of the communities they serve. By partnering with Western NSW Local Health District, committee members help provide valuable local insight into the challenges and opportunities facing rural healthcare.

Committee meetings are held every three months, with members able to attend either in person or via Microsoft Teams.

There are five Sub-Regional Health Planning Committees operating across Western NSW, each representing a cluster of communities:

Central West: Dubbo, Narromine, Nyngan, Peak Hill, Trangie, Warren and Wellington.

Northern: Bourke, Brewarrina, Collarenebri, Cobar, Coonamble, Goodooga, Lightning Ridge and Walgett.

North East: Baradine, Coolah, Coonabarabran, Dunedoo, Gilgandra and Gulargambone.

South West: Condobolin, Eugowra, Forbes, Parkes, Trundle, Tullamore and Tottenham.

Eastern: Bathurst, Gulgong, Mudgee, Oberon and Rylstone.

The committees are designed to ensure local communities have a strong voice in shaping healthcare services and programs, helping to create a more responsive and sustainable health system across Western NSW.