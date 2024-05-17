MASPRO Engineering announced as a finalist

MASPRO Engineering in Condobolin has been named as a finalist in the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards.

They will contest the Employer of Choice category, alongside six other businesses from across the western NSW region. The finalists were announced 23 April.

“Our workplace culture can be summed up by the phrase, “The Maspro bloodline’’. This means our employees are part of us and valued in the same way we value our loved ones and family and vice versa,” MASPRO CEO Greg Kennard said.

“Our employees thrive on doing their best work and can look back and easily say that “Maspro was the best part of my working life”. There is of course much more to our workplace culture, but to discover that you have to join us!”

Now in its 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Awards Celebration on Friday, 31 May in Bathurst at Rydges Mount Panorama. Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director – Western NSW, at Business NSW, said this year’s finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based right here in Western NSW.

“I believe our business community is one of the strongest in Regional NSW and is reflected in the 32 per cent increase in submissions this year. These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community,” she explained.

“We are pleased that 123 Tix will again be joining Business NSW as our Major Sponsor for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards. We couldn’t think of a better partner than 123 Tix as they have been twice named the Western NSW Business of Year at our Awards.”

The Awards are proudly supported by 123 Tix, who is the 2024 Major Sponsor.

“123 Tix is proud to sponsor the Western NSW Business Awards in 2024. We are passionate about regional business and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation and pioneering achievements,” Terry Wilcher, Managing Director, 123 Tix, stated.

Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.

“Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well,” Ms Seccombe concluded.