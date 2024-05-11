Tullamore ANZAC Day 2024
On Thursday 25th April, the Tullamore Anzac Day service was held. “We are grateful to everyone who helped make the day such a touching and memorable event. It’s inspiring to see the Anzac spirit alive and strong.” read a post on the Tullamore NSW Noticeboard. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore NSW Noticeboard Facebook page.
