Tullamore ANZAC Day 2024

On Thursday 25th April, the Tullamore Anzac Day service was held. “We are grateful to everyone who helped make the day such a touching and memorable event. It’s inspiring to see the Anzac spirit alive and strong.” read a post on the Tullamore NSW Noticeboard. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore NSW Noticeboard Facebook page.

Last Updated: 09/05/2024By

Latest News

Having fun at CPS

11/05/2024|

Condobolin Public School students in Classes K6P, K6J and K6D [...]

We recommend