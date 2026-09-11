Tucker Family take home Supreme Exhibit

Wilgaree Diamonds ‘R’ Forever W4 was named the Supreme Exhibit winner at the 2026 Trundle Show. The Angus is owned by the Tucker Family and was led by Abigail Tucker. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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