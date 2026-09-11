Successful Tullamore Junior Judging Competition

Compiled by Hayley Egan

Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show had fantastic interest from surrounding schools in their Junior Judging competition at this years Tullamore Show, which was held on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th August!

“Thank you to all the students and teachers who made the trip to Tullamore from Parkes Christian School, Condobolin High School, Peak Hill Central School, Tullamore Central School, Trundle Central School and Red Bend Catholic College.” a post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page read.

The placeholders in the Junior Merino Judging, were Freddy Larson in first, Eli O’Brien-Yates in second and Lana Bourke in third. The Encouragement award went to Isla Williams.

Chelsey Ewin placed first in the Senior Merino Judging. Mitch Rees was second and William Sue was third. The Encouragment award went to Phoebe Longhurst.

The Junior Wool Judging placeholders were Toby Larkings in first, Charles Mortimer in second and Clay McGlashan in third. Briella Stevenson was presented the Encouragement award.

In the Senior Wool Judging, Howard McAlister placed first, Liam Mann placed second and Lucy Miles was third. The Encouragement award went to Levi McMahon.

Freddie McMahon was the winner of the Junior Crossbred Judging, second place went to Clay McGlashan, Emma Thiel came third and the Encouragement award went to Eli O’Brien-Yates.

The Senior Crossbred Judging winner was Archie McMahon, Liam Mann was second and Lucas Newell was third. Amelia Reavell accepted the Encouragement award.

The Junior Grain Judging winner was Toby Larkings, Freddie McMahon was second and Noah Brown was third. Clay McGlashan was presented the Encouragement award.

The winner of Senior Grain Judging was Abbie Lewis, Phoebe Longhurst followed in second, and Howard McAlister was third. Emily Hayburn was given the Encouragement award.

Emma Thiel was the winner of the Junior Poultry Judging, Lilah Guise-Healey placed second, and Freddie McMahon was third. The Encouragement award went to Freddy Larson.

The Senior Poultry Judging winner was Madison Wynstra, Phoebe Longhurst was second and Lacey Berude was third. Lucas Newell accepted the Encouragement award.

The highest point score went to Toby Larkings.

“It was wonderful to have you join us, and we hope you enjoyed the day and come back next year.” concluded the post on the Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.