Barry Opens Show

The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show Opener for the 116th Annual Trundle Show, Show Patron Barry Harmer.

“Mr Harmer, on behalf of the Trundle P&A Society, our committee, stewards, volunteers and the wider community – we would like to Thank you. Not only for taking the time to officially open our 2026 Show with a wonderful speech, but for everything you have done, and continue to do for Trundle.” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.