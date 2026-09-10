Latest News
Barry Opens Show
The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show [...]
Matthew chosen as under 16 Most Successful Exhibitor
The Jim Harmer Memorial Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor under [...]
New Trophy for Best Bird of Show
The Sid Orford Memorial Trophy for Best Bird of Show [...]
Sonia wins Memorial Trophy
Sonia Durning was the winner of the Peter 'Fat' Harmer [...]
Prize winning muscle, structure and meat on offer at “Tullinga Dorpers” sale
Riding on the back of prize winning results at the [...]
Trundle Show Introduces the 2026 Young Woman
The 2026 Trundle Young Woman is Laura Rusten! 23 year [...]