Matthew chosen as under 16 Most Successful Exhibitor

The Jim Harmer Memorial Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor under 16 years (excluding Class S) – decided by point scores went to Matthew Walter. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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