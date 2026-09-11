Sunrise Supreme Ridden Horse

The Sunrise Supreme Ridden Horse award went to ‘Uptown Funk SS’ owned by Hannah May Wilkinson, ridden by Emma Rayner of Emerald Equestrian.
•ABOVE: Judge Gail McCormick, Mike Wood from sponsors Sunrise Energy Metals, rider Emma Rayner and Judge Michelle Styles. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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Barry Opens Show

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The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show [...]

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