New Trophy for Best Bird of Show

The Sid Orford Memorial Trophy for Best Bird of Show was a new award for 2026.

The Trophy was created in memory of a long standing Poultry Champion Sid Orford. The Trophy was kindly donated by Peter & Leanne Taylor and Les & Kayleen Whiley.

The winner of the first The Sid Orford Memorial Trophy for Best Bird of Show went to Xavier Ward with his Modern Game Ducking Bantem Pullet.

Source: Trundle Show Facebook page.