New Trophy for Best Bird of Show

The Sid Orford Memorial Trophy for Best Bird of Show was a new award for 2026.
The Trophy was created in memory of a long standing Poultry Champion Sid Orford. The Trophy was kindly donated by Peter & Leanne Taylor and Les & Kayleen Whiley.
The winner of the first The Sid Orford Memorial Trophy for Best Bird of Show went to Xavier Ward with his Modern Game Ducking Bantem Pullet.
Source: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

Latest News

Barry Opens Show

10/09/2026|

The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show [...]

We recommend