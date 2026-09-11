Georgia accepts Trophy

Georgia Watt was the winner of the Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy for Best Exhibit in Class K Fruit & Vegetables – Judges decision. Georgia was selected for her incredible Celery entry. Source and Image Credit: Trundle Show Facebook page.

Last Updated: 08/09/2026By

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Barry Opens Show

10/09/2026|

The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show [...]

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