Latest News
Georgia accepts Trophy
Georgia Watt was the winner of the Barry Harmer Perpetual [...]
Sunrise Supreme Ridden Horse
The Sunrise Supreme Ridden Horse award went to 'Uptown Funk [...]
Tucker Family take home Supreme Exhibit
Wilgaree Diamonds ‘R’ Forever W4 was named the Supreme Exhibit [...]
Successful Tullamore Junior Judging Competition
Compiled by Hayley Egan Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc [...]
Barry Opens Show
The Trundle Show sent their thanks to the Official Show [...]
Matthew chosen as under 16 Most Successful Exhibitor
The Jim Harmer Memorial Trophy for Most Successful Exhibitor under [...]