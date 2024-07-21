Trundle vs CSU Mungoes

On Saturday 29th June, Trundle Boomers went head to head against the CSU Mungoes in a home game. Trundle took the win with a score of 44-10.

During the game, Thomas Duggan, a member of the CSU Mungoes took an unfortunate hit from a member of the Trundle Boomers. Below is a Club Statement made by the CSU Mungoes about the incident.

Yesterday against the Trundle Boomers our Teammate and friend in Thomas Duggan had copped an unfortunate hit, the hit was with no malice, and no ill intent from the boomers.

Thomas has since been airlifted to Westmead hospital and completed his surgery.

He is in ICU currently but in the best possible hands he could be in.

At this time, it is of utmost importance we wish Thomas a speedy recovery, and support the Duggan family as they go through this difficult process.

We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Trundle Boomers who followed protocols to a tee and specifically the two trundle club members who stayed the entire time until he was safely taken away.

A massive Thankyou to the Mungoes players and members for handling the situation well and working with Thomas alongside the paramedics.

That brings us to this weekend, we will be giving Thomas Duggan an Old Mungoes Day Jersey, as if he was running out for as as per usual.

At our post game presentation during the Jersey Auction, we will be asking for a donation to the club. The highest bidder for his jersey will donate Tommy’s Jersey back to him and those funds bidded.

Whilst he is unable to work, the club will match the highest bid and we will make sure to give those funds to Thomas.

Thomas Duggan, the Mungoes love you mate.

Get better soon.

*************

A GoFundMe has also been made to help Thomas and his journey to recovery: https://gofund.me/53eee7eb

Below is the description on Thomas’ GoFundMe:

On Saturday 29th June 2024, Thomas was playing footy alongside his brother and best mates in Trundle for the CSU Mungoes.

He suffered a hit that would lead him to be air lifted to Westmead Hospital where he underwent surgery to relieve swelling on brain and potential blood clot. He was then placed in an induced coma.

This has began a long journey to his recovery to get back to normality. Footy which he loves, is out of the question for a long time.

Thomas is a shearer and he works extremely hard. However for the foreseeable future, he will be unable to return to work.

I know how amazing the community can be, especially around the club and I ask you to donate wherever you can to help Thomas and his family get through this difficult time

The Duggan family continues to show their strength through such a difficult and shocking time.

We would like to thank the CSU Mungoes, Trundle Boomers and the paramedics who all helped Thomas at the grounds and showed an immense amount of support. Truly indescribable.

All funds raised will be to cover medical bills and day to day costs after he gets out of hospital to ensure Thomas can fully focus on recovering without any financial stress.

Information sourced from the CSU Mungoes Facebook page and https://gofund.me/53eee7eb.

Images by David Ellery.