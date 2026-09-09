Trundle Show Introduces the 2026 Young Woman

The 2026 Trundle Young Woman is Laura Rusten!

23 year old Laura lives on a property outside of Trundle, and is involved with many aspects of our community including the Trundle Rugby Club, Trundle Pony Club and Trundle Bush Tucker, as well as volunteering her time at other events within the Parkes Shire Council.

In her spare time she enjoys surrounding herself with family & friends (including animal friends, of course).

With a passion for all things equine and agriculture, Laura’s goal is to have a fulfilling career within these industries whilst remaining connected to her local community.

“Congratulations Laura, we cannot wait to see what you achieve within this role and are proud to have you represent the Trundle Community as our 2026 Trundle Young Woman.” read a post on the Trundle Show Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Show Facebook page.