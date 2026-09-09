Latest News
Prize winning muscle, structure and meat on offer at “Tullinga Dorpers” sale
Riding on the back of prize winning results at the [...]
Trundle Show Introduces the 2026 Young Woman
The 2026 Trundle Young Woman is Laura Rusten! 23 year [...]
Scholarship boost for future teacher Laura
By Melissa Blewitt Nymagee’s Laura Harley is one of 83 [...]
Deb is the 2026 Most Successful Exhibitor
Deb Anderson was the recipient of the Jessie Berry Memorial [...]
CAHS team strengthens support
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) Social and [...]
Students show their sporting spirit
By Melissa Blewitt St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students recently [...]