Prize winning muscle, structure and meat on offer at “Tullinga Dorpers” sale

Riding on the back of prize winning results at the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show in mid-July this year the “Tullinga Dorper Studs”, 5 th Annual on farm production sale, is promising great value for clients.

The sale, scheduled for Wednesday the 9 th of September, at Banar 6887, Lake Cargelligo Road, Condobolin, has 130 high value rams on offer. 21 Dorpers and 109 white dorpers.

Inspections are encouraged from 10am with the auction, interfaced with Auctions Plus, to start at 12 noon.

“Tullinga Dorper Studs” has had a very successful two years. In 2025 they took out second place in the highly competitive Interbreed White Dorper Group competition at the Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show and then went on to gain very strong support at their spring sale and gaining outstanding results with 100% clearance of 126/126 sold.

At the 2026 Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show Tullinga competed with more than 150 Dorpers and White Dorpers shown over the two days. The Tullinga team achieved consistent results in both individual and group classes.

Tullinga 240001, a white Dorper Ewe, was crowned Supreme White Dorper Exhibit, Grand Champion White Dorper Ewe, and Senior Champion White Dorper Ewe.

Tullinga 240520 was awarded Dorper Senior Champion Ewe, with Tullinga 250284 nominated Reserve Junior Champion White Dorper Ram. Tullinga Mark Henry 240227 was nominated the Dorper Six-Tooth Ram while Tullinga Black Label 240070 was crowned the White Dorper Six-Tooth Ram.

Group awards were White Dorper Sires Progeny Group of Three – Team FatYak, Dorper Sires Progeny Group of Three – Team Spitfire. Team FatYak then went on to win the Charles Edson Memorial White Dorper Breeders Group.

Team FatYak went on to compete in the interbreed on Sunday where they were awarded Reserve Champion Team.

At the sale on the 9th quality continues with 13 type 5 elite stud quality rams and 19 Type 4’s stud quality on offer showing outstanding value for clients.

Catalogue available at https://heyzine.com/flip-book/8716e11f04.html –

Contributed by Anne Coffey