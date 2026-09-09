Scholarship boost for future teacher Laura

By Melissa Blewitt

Nymagee’s Laura Harley is one of 83 recipients of a Royal Agricultural Society Foundation (RASF) Rural Scholarship.

Ten ambitious students from the Orana region were named among the deserving scholars.

The RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program recognises students who are passionate about giving back to their communities through their chosen career, with the Scholarship providing essential funding to do just that.

The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.

Scholarships are available for up to $7,000 for full-time students, or up to $3000 for those studying part-time, and made possible through the generosity of RAS Foundation donors.

Laura lives in Nymagee with her parents and sisters. Her family runs a sheep and cropping enterprise, and she feels most at home in the bush.

She is currently in her final year of studying a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood and Primary) at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.

Completing her degree is a significant milestone for her, and she is excited to begin her career as a teacher in a rural area. She is passionate about giving back to these communities, which she believes are often overlooked.

Her Scholarship was donated by the Millner Family Trust.

Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the scholarship program aims to ease the financial pressures faced by students and enable them to focus on their studies and career aspirations.

Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.

“This year’s applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths,” she stated.

“There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students – particularly for those living in regional areas.

“Our rural scholarship program aims to address this by offering financial support to students from rural or regional areas and ensure they have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan counterparts in the pursuit of their chosen career.”

Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year’s scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.

Since implementing its scholarship programs in 2009 the RAS Foundation has supported more than one thousand students across Australia, investing more than $6 million into educational scholarships, including specialised scholarships in fields such as regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.

Applications for the 2027 Rural Scholarships are now open and will close Monday, 5 October 2026. The program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE. For further information, please visit www.rasf.org.au