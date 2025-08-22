Trundle Men’s Golf Open 2025

With 116 registered players from 25 different clubs across NSW, the Trundle Golf Club had a great day on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd August!

The winners of the Trundle Men’s Open Raffle were drawn on the day with the winners being Tony Hendry (Parkes) and David Simmons (Trundle) as the runner up. Tony won a golf bag and David won 3 dozen golf balls.

Before the Trundle Men’s Golf Open, a pre-Men’s Open Warm-Up was held. 25 pairs took to the course to get some practice in. The winners were Terry Galvin & Narelle Sunderland – 45 points with Luke Turton & David Turner – 45 points (on countback) being the runners up.

“Thank you to all the volunteers, committee, kitchen staff and anyone who made today possible.” read a post on the Club’s Facebook page.

Results from the day are as follows:

In A Grade, the Scratch Winner was Caleb Hanrahan (68) and Runner Up was Jordan Smith (70). The Handicap Winner was John Turner (69 nett – C/Back) and Jacob Gaffey (69 nett – C/Back) was named the Runner Up. The Stableford Winner was Luke Watt (37pts – C/Back) and Runner Up went to Terry Galvin (37pts – C/Back).

In B Grade, the Scratch Winner was Don Terrill (80 playoff) with Mick Dellaca (80) being the Runner Up. The Handicap Winner was Tim Bell (67 nett) with the Runner Up being Andrew Campbell (68 nett – C/Back). The Stableford Winner was John Payne (38pts) with Runner Up being John Lees (37pts – C/Back).

In C Grade, the Scratch Winner was Rob Collier (85 playoff) and Jay Mulherin (85) was named Runner Up. The Handicap Winner was Riley Randall (65 nett) and the Runner Up was Jaxson Whiley (66 nett). Harry McCumstie (39pts) was the Stableford Winner with Owen Williams (37pts) being the Runner Up.

In Veterans, the Winner was Dennis Norris (69 nett) and Runner Up was Barrie Tons (70 nett).

In Juniors, the Winner was Austin Randall (68 nett) with Benji Wu (73 nett) being the Runner Up.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Golf Club Facebook page.