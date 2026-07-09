Trundle Central School Takes Out The Win

Mr Burley and the Trundle Central School Soccer team recently travelled to Dubbo for Round 2 of the Small Schools Soccer knockout competition, taking on Wongarbon Public School.
After a fantastic team performance, Trundle Central School secured a convincing 6–1 victory!
Congratulations to all players on their outstanding effort, sportsmanship and teamwork.
“We now look ahead to Round 3 next term, where we’ll take on Spring Hill Public School. Good luck, team!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 07/07/2026By

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