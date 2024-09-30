Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Winners

Report

Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Results

Raffle Winners

Prize 1 – Paul Matthews

Prize 2 – Barry Pringle

Prize 3 – Wayne Walker

Prize 4 – Demmi Watt

Prize 5 – Dee Green

Thank you to Shari & Harley for running the raffle stall and for the extra volunteers on the raffle roster.

Thank you once again to all the businesses for the very generous raffle donation: Ricks Timberworks, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Shelly Beach Holiday Park, Brows By Mak, AgriWest Rural Pty Ltd, Dazconn taxi and hire car services, Sourdough by Kath, Bunnings Warehouse Australia -FORBES, Wild Child Grenfell, Breeza Montagne, Steve Magill Earthmoving Pty Ltd, A.A.Blatch: Established 1952, Forbes Blue Sky Outdoor Experts, Dubbo RSL, Fantastic Aussie Tours, Styles Hair & Giftware, Kellie Thomas – Independent Tupperware Consultant and Janelle’s Soaps & Succulents.