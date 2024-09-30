Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Winners
Report
Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Results
Raffle Winners
Prize 1 – Paul Matthews
Prize 2 – Barry Pringle
Prize 3 – Wayne Walker
Prize 4 – Demmi Watt
Prize 5 – Dee Green
Thank you to Shari & Harley for running the raffle stall and for the extra volunteers on the raffle roster.
Thank you once again to all the businesses for the very generous raffle donation: Ricks Timberworks, Taronga Western Plains Zoo, Shelly Beach Holiday Park, Brows By Mak, AgriWest Rural Pty Ltd, Dazconn taxi and hire car services, Sourdough by Kath, Bunnings Warehouse Australia -FORBES, Wild Child Grenfell, Breeza Montagne, Steve Magill Earthmoving Pty Ltd, A.A.Blatch: Established 1952, Forbes Blue Sky Outdoor Experts, Dubbo RSL, Fantastic Aussie Tours, Styles Hair & Giftware, Kellie Thomas – Independent Tupperware Consultant and Janelle’s Soaps & Succulents.
Latest News
Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Winners
Report Trundle Bush Tucker Day Raffle Results Raffle Winners Prize [...]
Trundle Bush Tucker Day Cooking Results
Report 2024 Cooking Competition Results! A huge thank you to [...]
Practicing Netball skills
The Tottenham children are loving their Saturday morning activities with [...]
Attending Careers Day in Condobolin
Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 11 and Year 12 students [...]
Thoughts now turn to 2024/25 cricket season
The 2024/2025 Junior Cricket season launch took place on Thursday, [...]
One talented family
“Uncle Mitt” (centre) celebrated family, footy and future legends with [...]