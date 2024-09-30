Trundle Bush Tucker Day Cooking Results
Report
2024 Cooking Competition Results!
A huge thank you to all the talented cooks who entered in our National Cooking Competition! 53 entries in total all great and high quality! Your creativity has truly impressed us!
Huge thank you to Dannielle for being our Judging Tent Coordinator, also big thank you to all our judges, who all finished with very happy tummies after tasting all the delicious dishes everyone cooked!
Now, let’s reveal our winners!
OVERALL WINNER – Macy Leighton
Dish- Berrilicious Bush Crumble
Lilly Pilly, blackberries, strawberries & blueberries, macadamia nuts with homemade custard.
We think this is a 1st time in history a Junior has taken out the overall title! The dish was executed perfectly!
Well done Macy, you are a superstar!
1st Place JUNIOR- Finlay Houlihan
Karen Grady Memorial Award
Dish – Porkie Pig Belly
2nd Place JUNIOR-Jock Leighton
Dish- Barra Balls
Encouragement Award JUNIOR- Charlotte Hutchings
Dish- Anzac Biscuits
1st Place ENTREE- Ryan & Cindy Waldron
Dish- Lamb in a straight jacket
2nd Place ENTREE- Michelle Bush
Dish- Pig Bush Ribs
Encouragement Award ENTREE- Kerry Walker
Dish- Quacking good wood duck rolls
1st Place MAIN – Dave Morrison
Dish- Jolly Swagman’s Jumbuck Pie
2nd Place MAIN- Kelly Curr
Dish- Spring Lamb & Paella wild boar chorizo
Encouragement Award MAIN – Geoff Bush
Dish- Corned Cow pork crackle
(Bush crackle corned cow- very creative!)
1st Place DESSERT- Leonie & Jess Parker
Dish- Wild Honey Cake (6 layers)
2nd Place DESSERT- Sharon Leach
Dish- Red wine poached pears quondory sauce
Encouragement Award Dessert – Rose Ward
Dish- Puddin’ Bread
Bread & Butter pudding
Creativity Award – Sue Morrison
Dish – Millie’s Bush Puff Delight
Aunty Millie wattling was famous for her cream puffs & Sue has managed to replicate it in a camp oven.
Best Presented Award- Matt Rogers
Dish – Nick Rack
Lamb Rack- Looked like a michilan star Restaurant.
A big shoutout to all participants for sharing your passion for cooking with us. It was a tough decision with the high amount of entries, and each entry was absolutely impressive in its own way.
Huge thank you to everyone who entered the cooking competition, congratulations to our winners! Already looking forward to next year’s Cooking Comp dishes!
Images taken by One Thousand Words by Tamilla.
