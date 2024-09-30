Trundle Bush Tucker Day Cooking Results

2024 Cooking Competition Results!

A huge thank you to all the talented cooks who entered in our National Cooking Competition! 53 entries in total all great and high quality! Your creativity has truly impressed us!

Huge thank you to Dannielle for being our Judging Tent Coordinator, also big thank you to all our judges, who all finished with very happy tummies after tasting all the delicious dishes everyone cooked!

Now, let’s reveal our winners!

OVERALL WINNER – Macy Leighton

Dish- Berrilicious Bush Crumble

Lilly Pilly, blackberries, strawberries & blueberries, macadamia nuts with homemade custard.

We think this is a 1st time in history a Junior has taken out the overall title! The dish was executed perfectly!

Well done Macy, you are a superstar!

1st Place JUNIOR- Finlay Houlihan

Karen Grady Memorial Award

Dish – Porkie Pig Belly

2nd Place JUNIOR-Jock Leighton

Dish- Barra Balls

Encouragement Award JUNIOR- Charlotte Hutchings

Dish- Anzac Biscuits

1st Place ENTREE- Ryan & Cindy Waldron

Dish- Lamb in a straight jacket

2nd Place ENTREE- Michelle Bush

Dish- Pig Bush Ribs

Encouragement Award ENTREE- Kerry Walker

Dish- Quacking good wood duck rolls

1st Place MAIN – Dave Morrison

Dish- Jolly Swagman’s Jumbuck Pie

2nd Place MAIN- Kelly Curr

Dish- Spring Lamb & Paella wild boar chorizo

Encouragement Award MAIN – Geoff Bush

Dish- Corned Cow pork crackle

(Bush crackle corned cow- very creative!)

1st Place DESSERT- Leonie & Jess Parker

Dish- Wild Honey Cake (6 layers)

2nd Place DESSERT- Sharon Leach

Dish- Red wine poached pears quondory sauce

Encouragement Award Dessert – Rose Ward

Dish- Puddin’ Bread

Bread & Butter pudding

Creativity Award – Sue Morrison

Dish – Millie’s Bush Puff Delight

Aunty Millie wattling was famous for her cream puffs & Sue has managed to replicate it in a camp oven.

Best Presented Award- Matt Rogers

Dish – Nick Rack

Lamb Rack- Looked like a michilan star Restaurant.

A big shoutout to all participants for sharing your passion for cooking with us. It was a tough decision with the high amount of entries, and each entry was absolutely impressive in its own way.

Huge thank you to everyone who entered the cooking competition, congratulations to our winners! Already looking forward to next year’s Cooking Comp dishes!

Images taken by One Thousand Words by Tamilla.