Trundle Bush Tucker Day

Report

Trundle Bush Tucker 2024 was AMAZING!

We as a committee want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who attended, participated in and supported Trundle Bush Tucker Day 2024!

To our local Trundle helpers/volunteers, community groups, school students and teachers that popped in to help out which ensured the smooth flow of running activities, competitions, selling tickets, working on the gate, stalls and made sure everyone had a fantastic time, your efforts did not go unnoticed! Your presence and involvement truly emphasised the sense of community that defines Trundle Bush Tucker Day!

Big thank you to all of our 2024 Sponsors. Special mention to C & M Civil Earth Works for being our Major Sponsor for 2024 TBTD thank you! We couldn’t have done it without all our sponsors and the businesses who kindly donated generous prizes for our competitions, Raffle & Cooking Competitions. Thank you all for being apart of this wonderful event!

Thank you also to Parkes Shire Council for your ongoing support of our annual event.

A special shout out to the Trundle Show Ground Trust who ran the amazing camp ground setup – Peter Kelly we couldn’t do it without you, thank you!

Thank you to everyone who not only gave us a helping hand during the previous week but also for lending us equipment and things. From tractors, to sheep panels, gazebos, power leads, lights, cooking gear, Starlinks, technology, esky’s – the list goes on and on! It all comes together and it doesn’t go unnoticed. Thank you all very much, special mention to the Trundle RSL sub branch, local farmers and Trundle locals for all your generosity and loan of your goods!

We love Trundle there is no community quite like it!

And last but certainly not least thank you to the team behind this incredible event, the Trundle Bush Tucker Day Committee, we did it Team! Well done to another successful event, Bring on TBTD 2025!

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you to you all!

Source and Image credits: Trundle Bush Tucker Day Facebook page.

Dog Jumping Competition Results

Small Dog Winner

Richard with his dog Leo – 1.35m

Small dog Runner Up

Shane with his dog Dolly – 1m

Large Dog Winner

Billy with his Dog Nicky – 2.05m

Large Dog Runner up

Stu with his dog Harriet – 2m

Rising Star Dog (Small Dog)

Brenda with her dog Oboo – 0.82

Thank you Rolly & Rona for running this event! Thank you to our Dog Jump Competition sponsors Sunrise Energy Metals and The Bearded Hound.