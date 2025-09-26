Trundle Bush Tucker Bushman’s Relay

By Hayley Egan

The 2025 Trundle Bush Tucker Day was held on Saturday 6th September.

During the event, the Bushman’s Relay was held. The relay was coordinated by Luke and Georgia.

In the Junior section, the team ‘Furious not Fast’ came first and ‘Mudgee Weapons’ came second.

In the Adults section, the team ‘Graceys’ came first and ‘The Replacements’ came second.

Images by Images Instantly.