Trundle Back In Time 2026
On Saturday 14th March, the Trundle Back In Time event was held at the Trundle Showground.
The event consisted of the Vintage Stationary Engine and Truck Show, Demonstrations, Market Stalls, Live Music, Kids Zone, Bar and BBQ and more!
It is a popular annual event that brings in hundreds of attendees.
Many stall holders attended the event, including the Henry Parkes Museum, Tumbling Downs Olives, Teddy Goose & Co, Tim McGrath, By Danica Rose, Rose Leighton, SAM, UHA of NSW – Trundle Branch, Dunrovin Australia and more.
Competitions were also held, including the Nail Drive, the Cross Saw Cutting, and the Tractor Race.
Source and Image Credit: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council Facebook page.
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