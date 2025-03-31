Trundle athletes compete in Little Athletics
Parkes Little Athletics Club held their annual Gala Day on Sunday 9th March.
A group of Trundle athletes travelled to compete in the event and came home with many medals, records broken and new personal bests set.
“So good to have super coach Mr Leonard there for support! And thanks to Lindner Bulk Haulage for sponsoring the event!” read a post by Kelly Morgan on the Trundle Noticeboard.
Four athletes from the Gala Day were selected to travel to Sydney the following weekend to compete in the State Junior Championships, two being from Trundle! Congratulations to Vashti and Toby for being selected.
Source and Image Credit: Kelly Morgan via the Trundle Noticeboard Facebook page.
