Trundle ABBA Festival Returns Bigger, Brighter and Bolder

Media Release

Trundle, NSW – Sequins, flares and feel-good vibes will take over the widest main street in New South Wales when the Trundle ABBA Festival returns to Forbes Street on Saturday, 2 May 2026 – promising its biggest and most spectacular celebration yet.

With a powerhouse lineup, immersive experiences and a world-record dance attempt set to bring thousands together, this year’s festival is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of music, community and pure joy.

A Stellar Lineup of Live

Music Headlining the festival is ABBASBACK®, the internationally acclaimed ABBA tribute sensation. With 15 years of performances across eight countries, sold-out shows and television appearances, ABBASBACK® returns to Trundle with a full orchestra and choir – delivering a vibrant, authentic recreation of ABBA’s iconic live sound. Expect precision musicianship, rich harmonies and an electrifying atmosphere that keeps audiences singing and dancing all night long.

Joining them are Handpicked, Orange’s premier high-voltage live act. Featuring standout vocalist Cath Adams (Top 16 finalist on The Voice), this powerhouse band delivers razor-tight musicianship, soaring vocals and a setlist packed with crowd favourites and unforgettable anthems.

Also taking the stage are Dirty Dark Horses, the Central West’s newest disco-inspired cover band. Fronted by powerhouse vocalists Kimberley Ryan and Ruth Virtue, and backed by a dynamic ensemble of seasoned musicians, the group delivers infectious disco energy, stunning four-part harmonies and unstoppable dancefloor grooves.

Rounding out the lineup is Easy Goin’, a dynamic three-piece known for their genre-spanning sound, youthful energy and ability to ignite any crowd – from classic hits to rock and roll favourites and beyond.

A World Record Attempt Like No Other

In a festival highlight set to make history, attendees will be invited to take part in a World Record Dance Attempt – transforming Trundle’s main street into one giant dance floor.

Participants of all ages and abilities will join together to perform simple, fun choreography to ABBA classics Dancing Queen and Waterloo. With practice videos already released, the event encourages everyone to get involved – no dance experience required.

“It’s not about perfection – it’s about participation,” organisers say. “Whether you’re nailing every step or just swaying along, you’ll be part of something truly special.”

Competitions, Performances & Festival Fun

Festivalgoers can also enjoy a packed program of interactive experiences and entertainment, including:

• “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” vow renewals, led by Parkes’ musical minister and choir

• Music Competition, with finalists performing live on the main stage

• Fashions of the Festival, showcasing retro flair and ABBA-inspired style

• Exclusive sneak peek of Sister Act, presented by Parkes M&D

• Food, drinks and tasty treats

• A welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere

Travel, Camping & Weekend Experiences

Visitors can enhance their festival experience with camping options and unique travel packages, including the Waterloo Express – a themed train journey departing from Orange and Parkes, complete with onboard entertainment to kickstart the celebration.

Shuttle bus services from Parkes and Forbes will also be available, making travel to Trundle easy and accessible.

The festivities begin even earlier with a Friday night ABBA Bingo fundraiser at Trundle Golf Club and continue Saturday morning with a free community yoga session at Trundle Showground – ensuring a full weekend of fun and connection.

Ticket Information

Pre-purchased adults: $65

Under 18s: FREE

Gate price: $80

Festival and camping tickets are available now: https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events

Community Powered

The Trundle ABBA Festival proudly acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Parkes Shire Council, Sunrise Energy Metals, McDonald’s, Evolution Mining NorthParkes, Parkes M&D, The Buchannan and AHA – whose contributions help bring this vibrant regional event to life.

A Celebration Not to Be Missed

From world-class tribute performances to community-led experiences and a joyful, inclusive atmosphere, the Trundle ABBA Festival continues to cement its place as one of Australia’s most unique and beloved regional events.

Dust off your flares – Trundle is ready to dance!