Trio try out

Condobolin Junior Rugby League players Keiron Nixon-Croaker, Memphis Jones and Callum Porter trialled for the Western Rams Andrew Johns Squad in Parkes recently. A squad of 40 will be selected to train for the summer then reduced to a 20 man squad that will play in the Country Championships. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

