Touch Football team move to quarter finals

Tullamore Central Schools Touch Football team are simply unstoppable!

After bringing home a 10-3 win on Thursday 6th August, fellow students and staff will now be cheering them on, all the way to the Quarter Finals in Sydney!

“Congratulations students, we are super proud of you all!” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credit: Tullamore Central School Facebook page.