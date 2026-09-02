Spring has sprung – take up Bridge

What fabulous weather we are having, and wasn’t the Annual Show wonderful? Congratulations and thanks to the Show Committee and volunteers for a job well done!

Another couple who did a good job was Wendy and Sue who won on Tuesday with 27 Imps. Max and the phantom were second with 15 Imps. Third were Edwina and John with 11 Imps. Congrats to all.

Spring has sprung, so get a spring in your step and take up Bridge.

War does not determine who is right – only who is left.

Bridget.