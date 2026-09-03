NSW Police Safety Talk
Trundle Central School students in Years 5–12 recently took part in an important safety talk with NSW Police, focusing on the importance of staying safe online.
Students learnt about making responsible choices online, protecting personal information, cyberbullying, privacy, digital footprints and knowing when and where to seek help.
A valuable session empowering students to stay safe and make positive choices online.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Soccer Gala Day in Trangie
On Friday 14th August, Trundle Central School students had a [...]
Excellent field of Veteran golfers
Condobolin Veterans golf notes 27th August 2026 Again, there was [...]
NSW Police Safety Talk
Trundle Central School students in Years 5–12 recently took part [...]
Spring has sprung – take up Bridge
What fabulous weather we are having, and wasn’t the Annual [...]
CWFS Spring Field Day to showcase locally relevant research and leading industry speakers
Central West Farming Systems (CWFS) will host its annual Spring [...]
Mitch Tambo brings inspiring experience to students
Compiled by Hayley Egan To celebrate NAIDOC Week, Trundle Central [...]