NSW Police Safety Talk

Trundle Central School students in Years 5–12 recently took part in an important safety talk with NSW Police, focusing on the importance of staying safe online.

Students learnt about making responsible choices online, protecting personal information, cyberbullying, privacy, digital footprints and knowing when and where to seek help.

A valuable session empowering students to stay safe and make positive choices online.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.