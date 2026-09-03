Excellent field of Veteran golfers

Condobolin Veterans golf notes 27th August 2026

Again, there was an excellent field of 19 players for the veteran’s golf on Thursday.

John Smith played his way to the top of the field with a very good round of golf and 38 points to win the meat tray.

There was a countback required to sort out 2nd place and Mick Hanlon got the nod over Damien Noll on 37 points.

3rd place was won by Butch Taylor on 36 points.

The last ball went to Steve Beattie on 34 points.

Sam Thompson claimed the non-vet’s section with 34 points.

Nearest the pin on No 9 was claimed Brian Clemson and No 17 was claimed by Steve Beattie.

Don’t forget that the club championships start this weekend with 4 rounds over the 2 weekends. A nomination sheet is available on the notice board at the clubhouse.

BT.