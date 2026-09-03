Soccer Gala Day in Trangie

On Friday 14th August, Trundle Central School students had a fantastic time at the soccer gala day in Trangie. It was a wonderful opportunity for them to develop their soccer skills, make new friends, and enjoy a fun-filled day of sport. Their enthusiasm and excellent sportsmanship were truly commendable. An extra congratulations to the 3/4 team who took out the junior division. Well done to all participants! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.