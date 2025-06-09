Tottenham Tennis Legends!
Congratulations to the Tottenham Central School PSSA tennis knockout team on a thrilling semi-final victory against West Wyalong Public School on Tuesday 20th May! In a tightly contested match, both teams finished with four sets each, but the Tottenham players edged ahead to win by just one game. A fantastic display of determination and teamwork – bring on the final! Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
